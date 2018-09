A new research says that sleep apnea could lead to lung cancer. The University of Barcelona study stated that “the younger, the more vulnerable to cancer’s aggressiveness.” The obstructive sleep apnea syndrome is a chronic disease which affects about the 10 per cent of the adult population worldwide. Researchers have tried to find the link between obstructive sleep apnea syndrome and its immediate consequence, intermittent hypoxia, with the appearance of tumours. The new study represents a scientific advance within the research line of the potential effects of obstructive sleep apnea in cancer. This new study shows how the lack of oxygen during sleep (hypoxia) speeds up tumour growth in the youngest ones only. The findings appeared in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Not just lung cancer, sleep apnea can lead to diseases like obesity, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. While there are a few treatment options for sleep including breathing assistance device, such as a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine, yoga can help those suffering from sleep apnea. Sleep apnea occurs as a result of congestion in the respiratory tract, central obesity (excessive fat around the belly region), a small nasal passage or even constricted muscles of the face and throat. Yoga regularises breathing patterns and increases the oxygen capacity in the body by expanding the lung tissues. Here are some yoga asanas for sleep apnea:

1) Pranayama: All deep breathing exercises especially pranayam hel[ clear up congestion and expanding your lung capacity. Pranayam variations like bhramari and Ujjayi pranayam will also help.

2) Ustrasana: This is an excellent pose to relax the body which also helps fight against respiratory ailments. It will also help you sleep peacefully.

3) Simha Garjasana: This opens up the throat and improves the respiratory process by activating different parts of the respiratory system like the larynx, trachea and the lungs.

4) Chanting Om: Chanting Om leads to vibrations of a certain frequency throughout the body. It opens up your lung and relieves chest and nasal congestion.

5) Bhujangasana: This completely stretches your body and helps it to relax. It is good for fighting all sleep-related problems because it helps you breathe better and beats stress and fatigue.

With inputs from ANI