Winter typically comes with lack of moisture which results in dry and scaly skin. But a few things you use could be making your skin even worse in winter, says dermatologist Dr. Sejal Shah. So before you pick up a bar soap the next time in cold winter months check out this list of ingredients that is making your skin even worse.

1. Soaps

Traditional soaps made of fat and lye can be extremely harsh on the skin. The high pH of soap clashes with the low pH of the skin to disrupt the skin’s acidic pH which the skin needs to function well. The skin needs a pH of 5.5 for optimal barrier function whereas soaps have a pH of 9. Soaps also strip the lipids from the skin so it is best that you avoid soaps in the winter months. It can be a good idea to use cleansers that have a pH of neutral to slightly acidic in the winter months.

2. Astringents

Excessive use of astringents especially the ones containing alcohol can strip the natural oils from your skin. This leaves your skin feeling raw and vulnerable to infections and dry skin. Instead, you can try using skin toners to balance the pH levels of your skin as well as to enhance the skin barriers.

3. Fragrances

Those fragrances can be particularly irritating to the sensitive dry skin. It is best that you use unscented skin products whenever possible. Follow these winter beauty tips by Shahnaz Husain from normal to dry skin.

4. Cortisone

Yes, you can treat many rashes and allergies with cortisone creams but your skin can get addicted and you can experience withdrawals when you use it for weeks and months. You can experience anything from dryness and painful burning when you do not use the cortisol creams. Use of cortisone can also cause loss of collagen which means your skin will age faster. So, avoid overuse of cortisones unless your dermatologist asks you to do so. Here are 5 expert tips to get your skin ready for winter.

