When we think of skin cancer the only thing that comes to our mind is – excessive exposure to the sun — which could have been the reason for the same. Of course, damages done to the skin by the UV rays are irreversible and one of the main causes of skin cancer, however, there are other factors that can make one prone to this type of cancer. While we think that it is a rare form of cancer, globally there are 3.5 million cases of skin cancer diagnosed every year.

There are three main types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. Of the three, melanoma is the most common form of skin cancer. People with dark skin tone are most likely to suffer from melanoma and it usually occurs in areas which are not exposed to the sun.

In men, melanoma affects the head and neck areas and it women it develops in the thighs, lower legs, underarms, under the breasts, under the toe and fingernails.

Here are few causes of melanoma that you should know:

Exposure to UV rays: People who are exposed to the ultraviolet (UV) rays, usually from the sun, for a prolonged period are at the risk of developing skin cancer. However, certain occupations that make one exposed to tanning lamps, which also emits UV rays pose the same kind of threat. Also, severe sunburns before the age of 18 can make one suffer from melanoma in the later stages of life. People with fair skin who are sensitive to the sun and develop pigmentation and freckles easily are also at risk.

Smokers: It is not only the sun some of your vices also make you prone to skin cancer and smoking is one of them. Smoking affects your skin adversely; it makes your skin lose elasticity and leads to pigmentation. All of this play a role in making you prone to skin cancer.

Pigmentation: Even if you are not a smoker and see any kinds of pigment developing on your skin – face or body, know this is a red flag. People with blond, red or light brown hair; even blue, grey or green eyes have a greater chance of suffering from melanoma, though there isn’t any data exploring the link between the two.

Family history: This cancer runs in the family. Cancers can be caused by DNA changes that turn on oncogenes or turn off tumour suppressor genes. In people who have a family history of melanoma, the DNA changes happen rapidly when exposed to any of the risk factors – excessive exposure to sunlight, smoking, etc.

Moles: If you develop new moles in the body don’t ignore it they are one of the first signs of developing skin cancer. It is, in fact, an abnormal growth of skin cells which should make you alert.

Weak immune system: People who are on immune-suppressive drugs, who have undergone an organ transplant or have been exposed to ionising radiations or pesticides also fall under the high-risk category.

Tips to prevent skin cancer

Avoid sun exposure between 10 am and 4 pm.

Always wear sunscreen with UVB and UVA protective chemicals and with SPF 30 or higher, even on cloudy days.

Wear sunglasses treated to absorb ultraviolet (UV) radiation, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15 and wear tight-weave clothing with long sleeves and a wide-brimmed hat.

Check your body yourself every month for unusual growth and moles.

Have a routine whole-body skin check by a health care professional at least once a year.

Image source: Shutterstock

(Inputs from Dr Vikas Goswami Senior Consultant Oncologist from CTC, Fortis Hospital)