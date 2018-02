Around Valentine’s Day, sadness, hopelessness, worthlessness, self-doubt, self-reproach, low self-esteem is very commonly seen among singles or those who have had recent breakups. Most of these symptoms remain confined to the particular day or may sometimes last the week, but seldom persist. Grouped under ‘Anniversary Reactions,’ this peculiar state of our mind is confined to a particular date which has special emotional significance for that person or a day of public celebrations. However, failure to acknowledge and work on these symptoms may lead to impulsive and rash decisions often with dire consequences.

If you are feeling upset that you will be all by yourself this 14th February, Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Sexologist, Department Of Mental Health And Behavioural Sciences, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, asks us to take a look at some things that we tend to forget after a breakup especially around Valentine’s Day:

It’s a day to cherish love: The often ignored fact about Valentine’s Day is that it’s about appreciating anyone or anything that you care for in your life — from old friends to your pet!

You were never alone: We often tend to forget that there are people other than your SO that are concerned for you. Your support group is more like a web of relations with each person at its centre. So tell all those people that you remember and care for them: parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, teachers and mentors.

It takes two to tango: It’s quite possible that you shared a special bond with your ex. But a more complete and enriching sense of understanding and happiness can be found with someone else too. So have faith and move on.

Your life, your script: The sum total of our life is never defined by success or failure in one particular relationship. Keep in mind that each of us has the power to write or renew the script of our own life. So make yours a good one!

You alone are worth rejoicing: Finally, please do remember to take some time off to celebrate and pamper the unique and inimitable individual that is you!

