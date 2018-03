We were shocked to know that the cherubic yesteryear child actor Daisy Irani had suffered sexual abuse as a six-year-old. She said in an interview recently that a man who was her guardian raped and beat her up at an outdoor shoot for the film Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke. The worst of the worse nightmares for a parent is when their child is sexually abused. While we do everything in our control to ensure safety of our children, terrible things happen. Statistics and news will tell you that incidences of child sexual abuse are rampant. So apart from making sure your child is safe, what else can you do? You can know the signs of sexual abuse that you can watch out for and take timely action. Dr Shuchi Dalvi, child psychologist, explains a few signs you can watch out for.

Bruises: The first and most obvious signs of sexual abuse would be bruises on the body, specifically on the arms, from holding and using force. Now children can also get bruises while playing and jumping around. Pay attention and notice how often the child comes home with bruises.

Swelling in genital and/or chest area: One of the telltale signs is swelling or brusing in the genital and/or chest area. Also look out for scratches or signs of force around the areas. Also, redness in that area can mean pinching or rubbing.

Difficulty in sitting or walking: If your child finds it difficult to sit or walk, it could mean that she is being sexually abused. Check for bruises, or get her checked from a doctor at the earliest.

Has become quiet or secretive: One of the silent signs is your child become quiet and secretive. If your child does not feel comfortable sharing what happens at school or during the day when she is away from you, it should be a warning sign.

One of the silent signs is your child become quiet and secretive. If your child does not feel comfortable sharing what happens at school or during the day when she is away from you, it should be a warning sign. Acts ‘jumpy’: If your child has suddenly become very jumpy, panicky, and look afraid most of the times, then there’s something wrong. Also, if she is having trouble sleeping, or suffers from nightmares, you need to take it seriously. Talking to your child is the first step and then take it from there. Do not shy away from taking medical help if your child needs it. And of course, make sure the perpetrator putting your child through this is nabbed and put behind bars.

