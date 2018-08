When we talk breast cancer, we only talk about women, and rightly so, because that’s more common the fairer sex. However, it doesn’t mean that men can’t get breast cancer. We men think that we don’t have breast tissue, but we do. Yes, we have lesser than women and that’s why the risk too is comparatively low, and chances are rare. While men do not engage in regularly self-checking themselves, doctors do recommend that occasional checking is really necessary to catch the symptoms and start the treatment process. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, less than 1 per cent of all breast cancer develops in men.

So, checking on your tissue once in a while is not a problem at all. Here are the signs that may lead to the disease…

Lumps: Men often ignore lumps on their chest, thinking they may have just bumped themselves while doing some work. But a lump in your chest can be a sign of breast cancer. The lumps are generally painless and are accompanied by tenderness in the area, especially when you touch them. If the cancer has grown then the swelling spreads near the armpit, in the lymph nodes, or around the collar bone as well.

Inverted nipple: As the tumour grows, it pulls the ligaments inside the breast, which causes the nipple to reverse or become dented. In some cases, you will also see dry, scaly skin in the area with the inverted nipple.

Nipple discharge: You might notice stains on your shirt and may credit it to coffee or tea stains at time, but if the tinge always appears on the same side of the chest, then it could be nipple discharge. You certainly need to be more aware now! It happens because the fluid from the tumour builds up and leaks out of the nipple.

Open sores: In extreme cases, you may develop an open sore on the nipple because the tumour almost grows through the skin. You might have ignored the cancer for too long and that’s the reason for it! Since men have less breast tissue, tumour has the tendency to push through the skin. The sore will look like a picked pimple!

Image source: Shutterstock