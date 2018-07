Generally, Sickle cell anaemia may appear in 6- month-old babies, but may also appear in babies who are of 4 months old. Sickle cell anaemia, and other sickle cell diseases are part of a group of hemoglobinopathies. Deformed, abnormally shaped red blood cells with a crescent shape are the characteristics of sickle cell diseases. Travelling through the blood vessels becomes difficult for them due to this shape. sickle-shaped red blood cells can break or become lodged as they are stiffer and more fragile. So, while reducing oxygen supply through the body, then this may block blood flow.

You may suffer from swelling, fluid retention, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, gallstones, kidney, lung and liver damage. Sexual dysfunction can be another symptom. Developmental problems like shortening of the torso in proportion to the arms and legs can be seen in children. Furthermore, you may be at a high risk of stroke and may find difficulty while speaking. You may lose your consciousness and experience numbness in the limbs. So, seek your doctor’s advice if the symptoms worsen.

The causes: It is a genetic disorder; it is caused by the inheritance of certain genes rather than lifestyle or dietary factors. Defective genes from both parents can lead to Sickle cell anaemia in the child. The child will carry the sickle cell disease trait but will not display full symptoms when the defective gene is inherited from only one parent.

Treatment

Bone marrow transplant: A family member who doesn’t have the disease, his/ her bone marrow or stem cells may be taken for the transplantation.

You may be given gene therapy: Genes in precursor cells that produce normal red blood cells may be implanted.

Follow these natural tips

Follow a nutritious diet which is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Include colourful fruits and vegetables. You can eat leafy green vegetables. Mushrooms, bell peppers and so on. Spinach is rich in iron and can help in building the blood cells.

You should eat beet roots which are loaded with vitamin A, B1,B2 and can help to build the blood cells.

You should eat protein and healthy fats. Opt for salmon, lentils and so on are rich in proteins. For healthy fats, eat nuts, seeds, ghee and sip on coconut milk.

For the production of red blood cells, eat folate-rich foods. avocado, broccoli and asparagus.

To prevent electrolyte imbalances and symptoms of dehydration, drink a lot of water.

Essential oils like peppermint can help you to reduce muscle pain, lavender can help you to manage stress and orange can help you to decrease fatigue.

You should be physically active and exercise regularly but don’t go overboard.

Avoid exposure to extreme temperatures.

