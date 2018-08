An itchy penis can be a dampener in your sexual life especially if your partner is in the mood. But the problem is even if you get on with the act will you be able to enjoy it? The itchiness can make it really unbearable to get enough action in bed. And men, even if you do it could lead to fiction in the penis that can inflame the organ, cause pain during intercourse and make it difficult to deal with the aftermath of sex. There could be a lot of reasons of jock-itch: infections, STDs, lice and scabies, psoriasis, eczema (yes, they can happen down there too), dermatitis etc. These conditions might not go away and need medical intervention.

So when it comes to sex, it is better to think twice before heading to the bed if you have an itchy penis. Remember, you can pass on the infection to your girl as well. And if you fail to get help the infection can keep transmitting back and forth between the two if you. So, first things first: If you are suffering from itchy penis for more than two or three days, get it checked by a doctor, a urologist or an andrologist. To treat infection usually, antibiotic creams are prescribed that are effective in treating itchiness down there. However, when the symptoms subside, don’t try to get into action the very next moment. You should wait until the treatment is over to ensure that the infection doesn’t return back.

Wearing a condom can make the itchiness worse and inflame the tip of the organ too. So, avoid having sex for a while. In the meanwhile try keeping your penis clean to reduce chances of infection. Here are few things you can do to avoid having penile infection or itching:

Wear cotton underwear and clothing. Change underwear at least every 24 hours.

Keep the genital area clean and dry. Use mild soap and rinse well.

Use mild, unscented laundry detergents to wash your underwear.

Dry off thoroughly after bathing and swimming. Avoid staying in wet clothing for long periods of time.

Avoid unprotected sex, especially if you are worried that you or your partner might have an infection.

Once you get rid of the infection or itching, make sure that you don’t indulge in unprotected sex. This could increase your chances of a recurrent infection.

Image source: Shutterstock