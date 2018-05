As a parent, one of your constant worries would be ways to make sure how your child gets all the required nutrition throughout the day. It has become a really major concern these days because children are highly exposed to unhealthy food items and distractions like new gadgets and video games. Kids these days are having really fast-paced lives, almost equal to the adults. Being a parent it becomes really important on your part to make sure that the child isn’t deprived of any kind of nutrient at this tender age so that the child grows up to build a strong immunity.

Amongst various nutritional supplements available for the kids these days, Pedia Sure has emerged as one of the favourites among many parents. However, we asked an expert Dr Indu Khosla, Paediatrician and Paediatric Pulmonologist about it at the launch of Pedia Sure’s new flavour creme and cookies and here is what she said.

‘As a paediatrician, I have been using this product but I do select my patients. Definitely, I use it when I have ruled out or the other causes when the child is not growing like family issues, diseases, etc. When you find a picky eater, Pedia Sure really comes handy. There are also some kids who recurrently fall sick, which is possibly the case because of some micronutrient deficiency an, in turn, they don’t grow- this is another place where I have used Pedia Sure. Children with illnesses like pneumonia, typhoid have their nutritional requirements grow while recovering from the illness and become fussy and experience loss of appetite. This is when you need to opt for nutritional supplements like Pedia Sure.

However, I would be little careful with kids that are slightly overweight because the recommendation guidelines below the age of two for kids is no sugar and above the age of two is 25 gms per day. Therefore, I wouldn’t recommend Pedia Sure for obese kids.”

