People who suffer from diabetes are always wary of fruits. They think that the natural sugar in fruits can make their blood sugar levels rise and make it go haywire. This is why they need to choose the foods that they eat very carefully. They should eat foods (and fruits) that are low in glycemic index. One such fruit is grapes which is rich in polyphenols. In fact, studies suggest that regular consumption of grapes may reduce metabolic syndrome and prevent development of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Thanks to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of grapes they act as a multi-target modulators.

They have been classified as a low glycemic index (GI) food, with GI values ranging between 43–53. However, having a low GI value is not necessarily the same as having blood sugar benefits. Recent studies have shown that having grapes in any form the fruit, grape juice and grape extract, due to the amazing phytonutrients found in them, can offer better blood sugar balance, better insulin regulation and increased insulin sensitivity. In fact, all kinds of grapes are good for diabetes the red, green and blue-purple. In fact, California grapes, a variant of grapes found in supermarkets were tested for their effects on glucose tolerance and inflammation and showed improved glucose tolerance and reduced inflammation. Even grape seed extract are known to prevent metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes and obesity while improving gut health.

More reasons to gorge on grapes:

Since grapes are rich in antioxidants they are the best bet when it come to control oxidative stress and avoid occurrence of oxidative damage — therefore reducing the risks of health issues and life-threatening disease. Flavonoids, found in grapes, have high-antioxidant properties that help reduce oxidative stress. Vitamin C and manganese are two important nutrients found in grapes. In fact, the number of different antioxidant nutrients in grapes would take awhile to list. Although the entire grape is useful to our bodies, the seed and the skin contain the richest concentration of antioxidants. So, if you are a diabetic remember you can eat grapes in moderation and even grape extracts or its seeds can be helpful too.

