In a rare case, a woman in the United Kingdom (UK) has reportedly contracted a sexually transmitted infection (STI) called donovanosis that can cause rotting of flesh. The infection is spread through skin contact and causes flesh-eating ulcers in genital area. The ulcers that does spread to all parts of the genital region causes these tissue to burst, causing irreparable damage to male and female genital areas, if left untreated. This is the first time that such a case has been presented in the UK reportedly.

What is donovanosis?

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it is “a genital ulcerative disease caused by the intracellular gram-negative bacterium Klebsiella granulomatis (formerly known as Calymmatobacterium granulomatis).”

The site further adds that, “The disease is commonly characterized as painless, slowly progressive ulcerative lesions on the genitals or perineum without regional lymphadenopathy; subcutaneous granulomas (pseudobuboes) also might occur. The lesions are highly vascular (i.e., beefy red appearance) and bleed.”

Simply put, the disease lead to ‘painless’ ulcers that cause bleeding in and around the genitals. As the infection spreads, flesh is gradually destroyed.

The case

According to reports, the woman presented with the condition in the past year. While it is still unclear as to how she contracted the infection, this usually involves unprotected sex. The symptoms of this infection can take around 12 weeks to get visible and in case it is detected early, it can be treated with antibiotics.

The woman, a resident of Southport in Merseyside had contracted the infection. The STI is more commonly found in the Southern Africa, America or Oceania countries like Malaysia. It can spread through anal, oral or vaginal sex and if left untreated, can cause irreparable damage to genital areas.

While speaking to various portals, pharmacist for Chemist4u Shamir Patel, who reportedly discovered the case through a Freedom of Information request said, “Any delay could cause the flesh around the genitals to literally rot away. Bacteria that cause the disease, known as klebsiella granulomatis, infect the skin around the genitals, groin or anal area and causes lesions and skin disintegration as the flesh effectively consumes itself.” Patel reportedly added that the infection can cause a huge risk for the transmission of HIV. HE reiterated that it was a nasty condition and was seen in the UK for the first time.

Image Source: Shutterstock