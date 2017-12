This year, unfortunately, saw a lot of horrible things happening to little kids. Right from rape, murder to horrific corporal punishment, 2017 saw everything. The rapidly changing education system and degrading schools security have left the kids to face the ire of the situation. We had done an FB poll on whether you guys feel that Indian schools are safe for our kids anymore and over 90% of our Facebook followers think that Indian schools are NOT SAFE for children anymore. Here are a few horrifying things that happened in 2017.

At a well-known ICSE school in Malad saw the most horrific thing that could happen to a 4-year-old. The little girl was raped by a school peon. The accused was arrested by the Mumbai police soon after the incident took place. The safety of a mere 4-year-old at a renowned school being left so loose had left everyone infuriated.

Probably the biggest case in the year 2017 was the Pradyuman case. A standard 2 student who was found dead in Ryan Internation school’s washroom with his throat slit. Huge outrage followed that incident and the case is still continuing. In the beginning, it was suspected that a school bus conductor had committed the crime but allegedly later it was proven that senior student of the same school killed Pradyuman because he wanted his the exams to be postponed. Pradyuman’s family who resides in Maruti Kunj Society have pulled up a really strong case against the school. Parents, your kid’s school MUST follow ALL these Supreme Court guidelines on child safety

Another shocking case came from a renowned private school in West Delhi. A four-and-a-half-year-old boy was charged with raping a classmate. You might want to read that again because that might seem unbelievable to you. The four-and-a-half-year-old boy had caused wounds in the the victim child’s private parts and done ‘inappropriate’ activities with her private parts. Secrecy was maintained with their names considering the sensitivity of the case. This news raised a lot of question right from security in the school to the boy’s upbringing.

This shameful news from Kolkata adds to the list. Two teachers of a prominent school were arrested for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. Both of them- the physical trainers of the school- molested inside the toilet during the school hours and admitted their crime during interrogation.

Image: Shutterstock