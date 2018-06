In one of the most shocking news that rolled out on Tuesday afternoon was the one that read that India is the most dangerous country for women in the world. The Thomson Reuters Foundation conducted a poll of 548 global experts on women’s issues. The report released on Tuesday spoke about the rising sexual violence against women which included human trafficking for domestic work, forced marriage, and forced labour, among many others.

‘The poll was a repeat of a survey in 2011 that found experts saw Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India, and Somalia as the most dangerous countries for women,’ reported Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“The way they look at girls. The way they check you out. The way they follow you. It’s kind of disgusting.” Women in India share their stories as we reveal the country is the world’s most dangerous for females. See our full poll results: https://t.co/0EoZ6DPmzN #WorseForWomen pic.twitter.com/K50KNBED4t — Thomson Reuters Foundation News (@AlertNet) June 26, 2018

Reportedly, India is the most dangerous in the world for its cultural traditions that impacts women negatively. It said so by citing cases of domestic physical abuse, child marriage, acid attacks and female genital mutilation.

Read: Mindful yoga can reduce sexual and violent behaviour in young adults

‘Crimes against women in India spiked more than 80 percent between 2007 and 2016, according to government data. Nearly 40,000 rapes were reported in 2016 despite a greater focus on women’s safety after the fatal gang rape of a student in New Delhi in 2012 that sparked nationwide protests and led to tougher laws against sexual abuse,’ reported the results by the foundation.

Read: 4 milestones related to women’s issues in India in 2017

As of now, India’s Ministry of Women and Child Development has declined to comment on the survey results.

Here is the list of top 10 dangerous countries for women:

India Afghanistan Syria Somalia Saudi Arabia Pakistan Democratic Republic of Congo Yemen Nigeria United States.

Image Source: Shutterstock