It’s a sugar-free birthday party for Shilpa’s son. Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s son Viaan turned 6 on May 21, but the actress-entrepreneur-author is throwing a sugar-free birthday party for him on Friday.

Shilpa, who is known for being fit and for promoting fitness through videos and books, aims to inculcate healthy eating habits by having a celebration free of refined sugar.

The doting mother has organised a cake made in coconut sugar, fruit lollies and yakult with stevia among other healthy treats.

Shilpa said in a statement: “I’m doing a no refined sugar birthday party this year. I’ve imported the lollipops all the way from London which are only pure fruit and no refined sugar. We’ve used coconut sugar and honey in the dessert.

“I think that’s a good start to show kids that they can have fun the healthy way. Pooja Dhingra made the cup cakes with all the coconut sugar I got her from London. It tastes the same.”

Source: IANS