There was a time when people lived without social media and pregnancy news would be given to the loved ones through telegram. However, with tonnes of social media platform pregnancy announcements have become a lot easier and creative at the same time. In fact, announcing pregnancy on the internet has now become a trend that we are really obsessing. There are so many creative ways of announcing pregnancy on social media these days and watching celebs do it like pros it is beyond mesmerising. Recently Mira broke the news of her second pregnancy in the most adorable way possible and the internet went crazy. He posted Misha’s photo with a graffiti that said, big sister. This super cute post went viral and gave us goals. Similarly, Sania Mirza announced her pregnancy with a cute picture. She used the #BabyMirzaMalik along with an emoji of a baby and a heart. Take a look at Sania and Mira’s posts:

Here’s Mira Rajput’s pregnancy announcement post:

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:24am PDT

And here’s Sania Mirza’s Instagram post:

#BabyMirzaMalik ❤️ @daaemi A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Apr 23, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

This awesome trend is catching up real quick. And amidst all this, if you are the bearer of happiness too like Sania and Mira, here are a few pregnancy announcement ideas you might like:

With the first ever picture of the baby on the way:

“We’re pregnant” frame:

Or in this beautiful way…

How about those tiny little shoes?

Some beachy vibe maybe?

A post shared by Designs Bi K (@designsbik) on Apr 24, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT

