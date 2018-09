Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, one of Bollywood’s most IT couples, were blessed with a baby boy yesterday in Mumbai. The proud parents of Bollywood, who have a one-year-old daughter, Misha, have been overwhelmed by congratulatory messages on social media. Several Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt and Preity Zinta have been wishing Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput since the news of the birth of their baby boy. Both Shahid and Mira are known to frequently post pictures of their family including their adorable daughter. Here are some parenting lessons we can take from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

1) In a talk show, Mira Rajput admitted that Shahid Kapoor is a good dad and that he had got pretty much all the aspects of good parenting covered. She only had one grouse: she wanted him to give Misha less junk food! She said that Shahid had become Misha’s favourite parent because he gives in to all her demands. In fact, as soon as Misha wakes up, she asks for papa, according to Misha.

2) Mira revealed in an interview that Mira and Shahid’s relationship was exactly like her and her dad’s and that she was happy about that.

3) A lot of Shahid’s parenting behaviour comes from his own childhood experiences. Shahid’s mom, Neelima Azeem, was a single parent. Neelima had Shahid when she was just 21. Shahid has said in his interviews that his mom is his best friend and that she has always been a very empowered woman since she had to bring him up on her own.

4) Shahid has praised Mira too for her parenting skills and commends her for handling Misha like no one can.

5) Columnist Shobha De, too, had words of appreciation for the couple in a column she wrote recently. She said that she had met them on a flight recently where she observed that unlike other star parents, Shahid and Mira had absolutely no starry airs and no nannies to take care of Misha. They are very hands-on parents.

6) Both Shahid and Mira make it a point to take some time out for each other. Mira Rajput revealed at a kids’ book launch event that they make Misha sleep early so they have some time for themselves.