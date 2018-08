Hypertension is also known as high blood pressure.. The walls of the arteries receive too much pressure on a constant basis when a person has a high blood pressure. Age, obesity, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, high fat diet, high salt intake, stress and smoking can also cause high blood pressure. The symptoms of high blood pressure can be vomiting, dizziness, headache, nausea, breathlessness and so on.

There are many ways to reduce high blood pressure – you can exercise, follow a well-balanced diet, cut down on alcohol and smoking and lose weight to bring your numbers down. But, do you know that having sex can also help you to lower your blood pressure? Read on to know more…

Know how sex can lower your blood pressure

As per a study, sexual intercourse can lower systolic blood pressure (The blood pressure when the heart is contracting). If your blood pressure is high it may put pressure on your blood vessels and can damage and harden your arteries and can be dangerous for your heart. Erectile dysfunction in men and reduced arousal and ability to achieve orgasm in women can be caused due to the same effects that are harmful to your heart. The spike in testosterone during the sexual activity can help you to lower your blood pressure. Serotonin, endorphins, and phenyl-ethylamine hormones are released during sex which can lower your stress. The arteries in the body are relaxed and hence can lower your blood pressure. Also, the release of the hormone oxytocin is stimulated during orgasm in women and can also lower your blood pressure.

A word of caution: Sex is however one of the many ways to reduce high blood pressure. You will also have to take your medications on time and following the lifestyle modifications suggested by your expert.

