The world of internet has given rise to the trend of ‘self-diagnosis’. Whenever we fall sick or feel any uneasiness in our body, the first thing we tend to do is Google our symptoms. We search for possible ailmentsfor our symptoms and also its treatments. In fact, according to a research, eight out of ten Internet users look online for health information.In some cases, doing so becomes an addiction, also known as Cyberchondria – the tendency to self-diagnose health problems online to anxiety-producing results.

The internet searches sometimes can help us find the problem and could lead to the right solutions.However, most of the times it can lead to agreat anxiety and unsubstantiated concern over common symptoms based on online literature and research. The time someone begins the process of self-diagnosing and agonizing over anunproven health problem, it becomes an issue.

Ms Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus says, “Self-diagnosis and medication has become very common and there are various reasons for it. Lack of time, scarcity of health services, financial constraint, lack of awareness, appealing advertisements and easy availability of drugs are responsible for the increasing trend of self-medication. People should consult a doctor before taking any medication as it may cause a serious damage to the body. Checking for symptoms online is okay but it should always be followed up with proper health checkup and expert advice.”

Here are some potential risks associated with self-medicationto keep in mind:

Incorrect diagnosis of the illness and incorrect process of therapy

Failure to recognizeunusual pharmacological risks resulting in severe adverse reactions

Failure to seek proper and prompt medical advice

No knowledge of contraindications, interactions, warnings and precautions

Duplicate medication which may lead to harmful drug interaction

Inadequate or excessive dosage

Excessively prolonged use

Risk of dependence and abuse

Food and drug interaction

Psychological effects due to incorrect diagnosis

Inaccuracy of online symptom checkers

The article has been contributed by Ms Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus.