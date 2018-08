Do you have to pose for a picture during your friend’s marriage and you cannot smile because you are afraid that your tooth which has decayed will be captured as well? Annoying and alarming as it can spoil your appearance and rob your peace. But, you can deal with it and prevent your tooth loss if you up your tooth game by brushing twice a day and going for regular dental checkups.

Tooth decay is prevalent amongst the adult as well as the children. Tooth decay can cause erosion in your tooth enamel and can form holes in your teeth which are known as cavities. But, due to the lack of timely intervention the problem can worsen, the infection can even affect your gums and jaw bone due to which you may have to lose your tooth. So, if you wish to keep your pearly whites intact, follow this oral hygiene and you can thank us later.

Say not to sugar: If you drink carbonated beverages, sherbets or eat sweets and so on it can erode your tooth enamel which is like a shield and protects the outer layer of your pearly whites. Also, eating or drinking sticky sugar-laden foods can cause plaque formation and the food may get lodged between your teeth which can cause cavities.

Say hello to flossing: Many of you avoid flossing due to laziness. But, avoid doing so. See to it that you floss regularly as the food which is lodged between your teeth will get eliminated due to it and it can reduce your chances of tooth decay and cavities.

Use a mouthwash: Regular swishing with mouthwash can be beneficial as it can deal with the germs and bacteria and can keep tooth decay at bay.

Don't ignore your dental problems: If you feel pain, sensitivity or spot inflamed gums, just seek your dentist's appointment and seek a proper treatment.

If you feel pain, sensitivity or spot inflamed gums, just seek your dentist’s appointment and seek a proper treatment. Fluoride toothpaste: If you want to kill the bacteria in your mouth, strengthen your teeth and prevent them from decaying, fluoride toothpaste will be your go-to option.

