Summer and skin woes seem to have a deep connection. Going out in the sun can be the greatest worry. But worry not! Renowned Dr Vandana Punjabi, consultant dermatologist from Nanavati Super Speciality hospital gives some quick ways to protect our skin from the sun and prevent sunburn.

Wear a broad spectrum sunblock (protecting from UVA and UVB) at least 30 minutes before going out.

Make sure that you use the one suited for your skin type-oil free and non-comedogenic for oily and acne prone skin, hypoallergenic one for sensitive skin, prone to rashes and chemical free one for babies and children.

Use sunblock evenly and liberally on all exposed areas including ears, around eyes and nape of the neck (common areas for sunburn).

When out in sun, protect yourself with a broad-rimmed hat, long sleeves, closed footwear and sunglasses.

Wear a lip guard with sunblock SPF 30 + to prevent sunburn and use aloe vera gel at night to hydrate lips.

Try to opt for shady areas like an umbrella in the beach or walk below trees, when outdoors.

While swimming, reapply sunblock after 45 minutes of being in the water, then wait for at least 15 minutes for sunblock to get absorbed into the skin before re-entering the water.

Have plenty of fresh and coloured fruits and vegetables such as oranges, tomatoes, strawberries, bell peppers, guavas etc as these are rich in antioxidants, which scavenge the free radicals, giving us sun protection from inside.

Sometimes, certain medications or creams may cause a photoallergic reaction or make skin more sensitive to the sun and this should be kept in mind while outdoors.

Reputed brand- Choose a reputed brand that assures quality. Opt for an oil-free sunblock for oily and acne prone skin Pick a hypoallergenic sunblock for sensitive skin. Tinted sunblock is good for people with acne marks or other blemishes as it not only conceals but also gives added sun protection. All sunscreens should be dermatologically tested and water resistant for summer.

