After a stressful week at work, indulging in some self-pampering session is rejuvenating. Don’t you agree? So we suggest you go for sauna baths- they not only help you de-stress but also have some great health benefits. When you think of sauna baths, you would probably only relate it to its relaxing properties, but regular sauna bathing could promote good heart health and mental well-being.

If a new study is to be believed, indulging in sauna bathing regularly can be good for your heart and, it is also safe for patients with cardiovascular disease. The report, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings says that experts have got evidence now to prove that regular sauna bathing is associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, neurocognitive disease and various nonvascular conditions like pulmonary diseases.

What is sauna bathing?

It is a form of therapeutic passive heat therapy that is characterised by exposure to high environmental temperature for a brief period. It is a relaxation technique that has been popular in Finland for ages. However, it has gained prominence in every part of the world now.

“This feeling of relaxation and promotion of mental health and well-being associated with sauna sessions may be linked to the increased production of circulating levels of hormones such as endorphins,” said researchers, including Jari A. Laukkanen from the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland.

Sauna and health wellness: Understanding the co-relation

According to the results published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, the physiological responses that are produced by an ordinary sauna bath corresponded to those produced by moderate or high-intensity physical activity such as walking. Also, these responses promoted health benefits.

It is known that sauna bathing has positive effects on circulatory, respiratory, cardiovascular and immune functions. Furthermore, they also alleviated conditions like headaches, flu etc.

Image Source: Shutterstock