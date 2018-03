It is summer time. Time for refreshing coolers and sherbets. While we are all game for the fruit and herb infused coolers and summer drink, a gem of a drink sattu sherbet can be your bestie this summer.

Sattu is extremely healthy and is a great source of energy providing the body with energy. It is also dry roasted and then ground and hence the making process does not tamper the nutritional value and makes it great for weight loss. High on insoluble fibre, sattu is very healthy for your gut and overall stomach health. It has cooling effects and because of which it is very popular in the North during summers as it is known to help beat the ill-effects of the loo which is a strong, dusty, hot wind which is very dry too and blows over North India during summer and can even get fatal. And probably the best part is that sattu is low in glycemic index and is therefore beneficial for people suffering from diabetes.

The best and the easiest way of consuming Satu is in sherbet form. Here are different ways of making it.

Note: For one glass of water 2 spoonful of sattu is enough. We will be using 2 spoonfuls of sattu in all the drinks. The quantity of the rest of the ingredients can alter according to your taste.

Khatta meetha sattu sherbet: Take a glass of chilled water and add sattu to it. Add half a teaspoon sugar and less than half a teaspoon salt with some lime juice as per taste. Add some crushed ice if you like and mix well.

Chatpata lemon sattu sherbet: In a glass of chilled water add sattu, a teaspoon of lime juice, salt and chat masala as per taste. Mix well.

Mint, jeera sattu sherbet: Add some crushed mint and coriander leave to a glass full of chilled water mixed with sattu. Take some roasted jeera and crush well. Add half a teaspoon of crushed roasted jeera and salt as per taste. Mix well.

Tamarind sattu sherbet: Take some tamarind and leave it in water for an hour. Throw away the seeds and strain the tamarind water. Take about one spoonful of this tamarind water and mix it in a glass full of chilled water mixed with sattu. add salt as per taste.