Sara Khan who became a household name after featuring in soaps like ‘Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai,’ ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ and Bigg Boss, has landed herself in soup. Reportedly, the ex Bigg Boss contestant who’s currently in Sri Lanka with her sister Ayra Khan, was shocked when her sister accidentally shared a video of her in a bathtub, on her Instagram stories. A nude Sara was seen having fun. Soon, the video became viral on the Internet and after that, her sister deleted the video.

As per DNA, Sara was quoted as saying, “I don’t know what happened. Everything just went wrong. It was a video out of fun made by my sister. She deleted it in no time but it went terribly wrong. She was drunk little bit and then we were just having fun, and this thing happened. I just want to say that since the world has become so fast, sometimes these technologies are also harmful. So, we should be careful.”



Sara mentioned that her sister was a little drunk. Here, Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody, tells you how alcohol consumption can take a toll on your health. As per Ankita Ghag, “Alcohol consumption can make your body clock go kaput. Liver diseases, hypoglycemia, vomiting, nausea, digestion problem, hormonal imbalance, hallucinations, gassiness, bloating, diarrhoea, fluctuation in the blood pressure, low immunity, anxiety can occur. It can also hamper one’s quality of life by lowering his productivity.”

Other health effects of alcohol consumption:

Drowsiness

Headaches

Distorted vision

Dizziness

Unconsciousness

Blackouts

Irregular heartbeat

One who consumes alcohol may suffer from injuries and falls

Ankita Ghag concludes by advising, “ People should avoid consuming alcohol and switch to healthy living by adopting a well-balanced lifestyle.”

Image Source: Instagram/@ immacoolgirll