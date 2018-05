The trailer release of Sanju has taken the internet by a storm. Everybody is curious to know how the movie does. Amidst all this, we look at core functioning exercises, that Bollywood’s favourite Sanju baba swears by!

In the fitness world, we use the word ‘core’ exercise very loosely. While it is the most convenient to believe that core training is about getting those attractive six-pack abs, you’re wrong. Core training is done to strengthen 29 muscles that are attached to the lumbopelvic-hip area.

It focuses on stabilizing your spine, posture, abdominal muscles as well as muscle movements. It is all about power, strength and stabilization. Read: Sanju’s Manyata Dutt: Dia Mirza’s fitness regime will make you hit the gym right now!

Remember that challenging your core (including the 29 muscles) not only improves balance and muscular movements but also tones your body!

Core training#fitness#doc Samir my bro trying hard A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on May 5, 2016 at 10:58pm PDT

Read: Raazi and Sanju star Vicky Kaushal is so fit, we can’t stop gushing!

Some commonly performed core training exercises are:

Pull-ups

Crunches

Scissors

Flutter kicks

V-tucks

Russian Twist

Side planks

Planks

Plank Jack

Toe Taps

Though all of these are equally helpful, many actors swear by pull-ups. And here’s proof:

Back to the grind A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Apr 3, 2016 at 6:15am PDT

Read: Non-dance workout: A new Zumba trend for a fitter bod

Video/ Image Source: Instagram/ @duttsanjay