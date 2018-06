Wedding bells seem to be ringing all over the Bollywood and television circle this season! We went gaga over Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja’s dreamy wedding a few weeks ago and yesterday television’s favourite and fit actress, Rubina Dilaik tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Abinav Shukla in a royal wedding. The bride looked no less than a dream and we couldn’t help but think of how fit she was! Her love for fitness cannot be missed. So here is what she does to maintain that hot and super bod!

No excuse! A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Rubina has been quite vocal about her love for yoga. The fitness enthusiast resorts to yoga not only for a fit body but also for her inner peace. ‘…my days of extreme stress leave me in depression as mentally and physically I am drained out….. and especially during these trying times I want to give up on everything……. but now I have slowly started recognising such gloomy days and my change in behaviour in such times, now I immediately catch myself if I am begrudging and whining…… my solution to all this is YOGA…,’ she says.

Trying and trying and I never stop trying A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

Warm up and stretching exercises are a must before vigorous exercise routine. Here’s how she stretches like a pro!

Everyone, in this day and age is plagued by stress. Look at how the ‘Choti Bahu’ de-stresses like a boss!

The best way to tackle stress …. A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Mar 11, 2018 at 1:52am PST

Balancing emotions is an art. There could be times when life gives you a mix of emotions and situations to balance. In those times, here’s how she kept it all together.

Focus on rebuilding your self-relationship A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on May 19, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

Every resistance to the New is FEAR A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

