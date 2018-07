In order to get fit, one goes to the gym, walks, swims, runs and jogs. But, have you ever thought of opting for roller skating? If not? Then, this is the right time to take it up to lead a healthy life. Roller skating can be fun and has a host of health benefits. It is a social activity and can be done with family and friends. Start skating as soon as possible.

You can do it anywhere and it can help you to strengthen your glutes. It is equivalent to jogging and can help you to burn calories and develop leg strength. Here, we tell you the many benefits of roller skating.

Good for joints

Roller skating can help you to strengthen your joints. But, if you have any health condition like arthritis or so on, avoid doing it.

Can perk-up your mood

If you are feeling low and want to try some new and a fun activity, you can go for roller skating. This activity will help you to get energized and feel lively.

It can improve your balance, stamina, agility and coordination

Roller skating can help you to build a strong lower body, to enhance your focus and agility. If you find it difficult to balance yourself, then just start skating right now. It can be a boon if you wish to acquire a toned body.

Improves your abdominal strength

It can strengthen your abdominal muscles and can be good for your lower back.

Good for your cardiovascular health

Roller skating can be a perfect activity if you wish to improve your heart health by keeping all the heart ailments at bay. It can help you to increase your heart rate and lead a healthy and hearty life.

Increases muscle endurance

Want to increase your muscle endurance? Just take up roller skating as it trains your muscles and can help you to stay in top shape.

Aids weight loss

It is a good activity to help you to burn calories. It also clears your mind and makes you feel happy.

Help you to de-stress

Today, many people are stressed due to hectic work schedules, relationships, money and so many other factors. Moreover, stress can be harmful to your health. So, just go out there and skate to stay fit.

Precautions

• Wear arm guards, helmet, knee and wrist guards. Chose roller skates of the correct size.

• Check the condition of the wheels o your roller skates before going for it.

• Wear socks to ensure that there is no gap between your shoes and feet.

• Don’t take an abrupt turn while skating.

• Don’t do it on uneven surfaces.

• Avoid racing on open roads

• Do it under the guidance of your expert as it can lead to injuries.