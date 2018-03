WHO says Tuberculosis is one of the top 10 causes of death globally resulting in 1.8 million deaths in 2016 alone. 95% of TB deaths occur in low-and middle-income countries.

Globally, about 1 million cases of pediatric tuberculosis are estimated to occur every year accounting for 10–15% of all tuberculosis (TB). The exact burden of childhood TB in India is unknown due to diagnostic difficulties but it is estimated to be 10% of the total adult incidence. The proportion of pediatric TB cases registered under RNTCP has shown an increasing trend. Prevention of childhood tuberculosis is thus an important priority.

According to WHO, Tuberculosis is one of the top 10 causes of death globally and resulted in 1.8 million deaths in 2016, alone. 95% of TB deaths occur in low-and middle-income countries.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a serious form of infection that affects lungs and at times other parts of the body like bones, joints and kidneys. It is caused by bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

How do you get Tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis spreads through air and a person can contract TB by breathing in TB bacteria. These bacteria get released in the air by a person who already has the bacteria in his/her body.

Bacteria that causes tuberculosis in human beings usually affects the lungs but can also affect other parts of the body. Infection by mycobacterium tuberculosis won’t necessarily make you sick as you can have either latent TB or TB disease.

TB happens when a person with latent TB becomes sick. Some individuals become sick as soon as they get infected, before their immune system can fight back. In other cases, people don’t get sick initially but they fall sick when the immune system becomes weak. This can happen due to some other infections or immunocompromised conditions.

Age groups that are commonly affected

Infants and children aged less than 4 years

People infected in the preceding two years

People with immune-compromised conditions

Those with other preexisting diseases or conditions such as diabetes and chronic renal failure.

Signs and Symptoms

It is very difficult to diagnose TB based only on symptoms as TB mimics symptoms of some other diseases. In such scenarios, tests should be performed to confirm the diagnosis and reveal definite evidence of TB bacteria.

Common symptoms of pulmonary tuberculosis includes

Bad cough that lasts more than one week

Pain in chest

Weakness

Blood in sputum

Fatigue

Weight loss

Lack of appetite

Chills

Fever

Night sweat

Diagnosis of Tuberculosis

Some of the tests for TB diagnosis focus directly on looking for the bacteria while other tests, such as chest X-rays, look for the effect of the bacteria on a patient’s body.

Treatment

Medications are the cornerstone for the treatment of TB; however, treating TB takes much longer than treatment for other bacterial infections. Apart from the regular anti tuberculosis drugs there are various new drugs that are being tested and studied as add-on therapy to the current combination treatment.

Common myths and facts about Tuberculosis

Myth: Tuberculosis occurs only among lower socioeconomic group

Fact: Tuberculosis can be contracted by anyone. However, certain population such as people with reduced immunity, elderly and immigrants are at greater risk of developing tuberculosis. Family members and other individuals in contact with them are also at the risk of developing tuberculosis.

Myth: TB is a hereditary disease.

Fact: Genetics plays no role in transmission and acquisition of Tuberculosis. It is not hereditary however, members of the same family may get infected as it is transmitted through the air.

Myth: TB is caused by excessive smoking

Fact: Smokers are predisposed to develop respiratory diseases, however, tuberculosis is a bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

By DrSireesh, Consultant Pediatrician & Pediatric Endocrinologist, TeleradRxDx