With an aim to promote road safety awareness amongst motorists and pedestrians, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police and Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi flagged off the 15-day initiative at Agri Kolhi Bhavan, Nerul on Monday. Marking the 29th year of ‘Road Safety Week’ celebrations, over 700 Navi Mumbaikar’s joined the initiative with much enthusiasm and over 25,000 are expected to join-in the 15-day initiative.

The inauguration ceremony was hosted in the presence of Chief Guests- Nitin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police-Traffic, Prashant Burude, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr Sameer Kulkarni, Facility Director, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi and Bhushan Gagarani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO. All Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Senior Police Inspectors of Navi Mumbai supported this initiative.

Helmets were distributed to the participants, the activity was followed by various activities which included a flash mob, puppet show and concluded by observing the National Anthem. Dr Gurneet Singh Sawhney, Neuro and Spine Surgeon, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, delivered a talk on the importance of Basic Life Support (BLS) training and how equipping the Police force is of utmost importance. He highlighted that police, who are the first responders in times of medical and non-medical emergencies, when trained appropriately, can help save hundreds of lives.

Over the course of the next 15 days, Navi Mumbai Police and the hospital are scheduled to conduct sessions on Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training and First-Aid administration, at various locations. Amongst other initiatives, a mega multi-specialty health camp will be hosted for the Police force, which will include doctor consultations, blood pressure, body mass index, random blood sugar screenings and ophthalmology consultations.

Street plays and flash mobs highlighting the importance of following road safety rules are also scheduled to take place simultaneously across Navi Mumbai. Other activities include, Football matches, Bicycle Rally and a mega marathon, to bring Navi Mumbaikar’s together for one cause. Here are tips to prevent road accidents.

Nitin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police-Traffic, who is spearheading this initiative said, “The purpose of this activity was to reinforce the practice of traffic and road safety norms in the community; these practices cannot be established without the support of the community. We hope to sensitize all Navi Mumbaikar’s, thereby helping bring down the mortality rate arising out of road traffic accidents.”

Speaking about the joint initiative, Dr Sameer Kulkarni, Facility Director, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi said, “We thank the Police Dept. for this association. We truly believe in this cause; lifesaving intervention during the time of medical emergency, before the patient is rushed to the hospital, helps better medical outcomes.”

The initiative, that will bring Navi Mumbai together, is aimed at creating awareness amongst motorists and pedestrians about road safety, importance of usage of helmets and seatbelts, and most importantly, following lane discipline.

Source: Press release