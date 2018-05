Over the last 15 days, the streets of Navi Mumbai witnessed thousands of Navi Mumbaikars enthusiastically participated in activities organized by the Traffic Police of Navi Mumbai in association with Hiranandani Hospital Vashi.

Marking the 29th year of ‘Road Safety Awareness’ celebrations, which brought all Navi Mumbaikars together, was organized to promote and spread awareness about road safety norms amongst motorists and pedestrians. The closing ceremony was hosted in the presence of Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Prashant Borde, and Joint Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Nitin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai and Dr Sameer Kulkarni, Facility Director, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi along with the support of all senior Police Inspectors of Navi Mumbai.

During the 15-day program various sessions on Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training and First-Aid administration were conducted at various locations across the city. Other activities included football matches, cycle rallies and a walkathon which witnessed participation of over 10,000 Navi Mumbaikars.

A multi-specialty health check-up camp was hosted for the Police personnel, which included doctor consultations and screenings for Blood Pressure, Body Mass Index and Random Blood Sugar. Street plays and flash mobs were also conducted at different locations across the city to highlight the importance of adhering to safety rules.

Speaking about the initiative, Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai said, ‘The objective of this activity was to promote awareness on road safety and to ensure that the residents of Navi Mumbai are well equipped in dealing with adversities. I would like to thank all the participants for coming forward and experiencing this; the police would not be able to provide 24/7 help if not for the cooperation of the people.’

Speaking about the initiative, Nitin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai said,’Our aim was to make every Navi Mumbaikar cognizant of road safety norms, adherence to these norms, can save hundreds of precious lives. This initiative wouldn’t have been successful without the support of Navi Mumbaikars, who joined hands with for this initiative”.

Talking about the joint initiative and speaking at the ceremony, Dr Sameer Kulkarni, Facility Director, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi said, ‘We are extremely proud of our association with the police department which helped us build awareness about lifesaving techniques amongst many, during the 15 day initiative. Our aim was to equip motorists and pedestrians to deploy basic life support, which can help save lives during medical emergencies. We truly believe in this cause; an injury can turn into a fatality, if the patient is not given appropriate treatment on time, through these initiatives, we hoped to equip all Navi Mumbaikar’s with lifesaving skills that would help bring down road traffic related fatalities.’

