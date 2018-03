Hypertension, a condition arising out of uncontrolled high blood pressure is a silent killer and eventually brings with it other serious problems such as stroke and heart disease. High blood pressure is usually asymptomatic and as a resultmost of the individuals suffering from it are unaware of its presence. According to different studies, one in every three Indians suffers from hypertension and related maladies.

Why should you get checked?

Uncontrolled hypertension affects us in many ways including increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease etc. Thus, there is an urgent need to combat this disease by not just upgrading tertiary treatment and care for patients but also by increasing awareness among people and promoting methods of preventive care.

This lack of awareness can be blamed upon common beliefs and myths. One such myth is that hypertension is confined to the elderly population. High stress levels, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits has led to the onset hypertension and heart diseaseamongst a younger generation.As the age-old saying goes,‘Prevention is better than cure.

What should be done?

In the past decades, with more importance being given to eradication and control of communicable diseases, the gap between knowledge about hypertension and action taken for its prevention and management has increased drastically. There is now moreemphasis on population-based preventive methods at every level of the healthcare sector along with clinical approaches that focus on early detection and treatment. Even as today’s hectic lifestyle makes it difficult to keep track of one’s health and seek medical advice at the right time, hectic routinesmake healthcare management a top priority. Certain health management routes and lifestyle changes can not only help better manage blood pressure but also prevent it if a person is at risk.Hypertension can be detected only by measuring blood pressure readings regularly.

How to get tested?

Regular check-ups can help in monitoring anddiagnosing any complications, especially if a person has a family history of hypertensionor high blood pressure. The digital age has brought in some exemplary innovation that has helped those who are caught in busy

schedules and cannot find time to keep a routine check on their health. Health startups like healthi present easy ways to adopt preventive healthcare measures into our lives. There are some tests which can help detect hypertension and the associated risk factors at an early stage thereby helping in timely management of these conditions. Tests one must undergo to analyze the condition:

Organ to be tested Tests to be done

Liver Lipid Profile

Liver Function Test

Heart Heart XRAY Chest PA ECG

Blood Sugar Glucose – Fasting

Glucose – Postprandial

Complete Blood Count with ESR

Kidney Creatinine, Urine Complete Analysis

Blood Urea Nitrogen



In conclusion

While these tests can help in detection and management of hypertension, it is imperative that these are also supplemented with certain lifestyle changes. Often, many health conditions do not show clear signs and symptoms until they reach an advanced stage. Regular checkups, therefore, will not onlyhelp keep a check on these factors but also address any other underlying and associated health condition in a timely manner.

By DrRamanandaSrikantiahNadig, Head of the Clinical Advisory Board, healthi