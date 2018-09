For Rishi Panchami, a special preparation that Maharashtrians make is Rushi Chi Bhaaji. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without delicious food. Whether it is Lord Ganesha’s favourite Ukdiche Modak or Sheera or Pedhas or Puran Poli, all these Ganesh Chaturthi delicacies are made with so much gusto by all the family members together. It is not just the ingredients that make these dishes delicious, it is also the festivities and the love that families put into making these traditional Indian desserts for Ganesh Chaturthi. Rushi Chi Bhaaji is essentially a mix of several green vegetables and other vegetables that makes it a super healthy. There is also boiled corn that’s added to this mix making it even more delicious. While the recipe per se isn’t complicated or long, the list of ingredients is quite lengthy! It is usually made with aloo leaves or colocasia leaves or arbi leaves and stems, amaranth leaves, sponge gourd, snake gourd, ridge gourd, corn, suran, lady’s finger, pumpkin and other ingredients. Every family has their own variations of this sabzi. This semi-liquid sabzi is served with roti and rice with a dollop of ghee on top. Here is Ruchi Chi Bhaaji recipe:

Rushi Chi Bhaaji

Ingredients

½ cup chopped aloo leaves

½ cup chopped amaranth leaves

¼ cup sponge gourd

¼ cup ridge gourd

¼ cup snake gourd

¼ cup arbi stem

¼ cup chopped suran

1 medium corn

¼ cup chopped lady’s finger

¼ cup chopped pumpkin

½ cup grated fresh coconut

Jaggery as required

¼ cup fresh peanuts

¼ cup tamarind water

Salt

2 chopped green chillies

Water as required

Method

1) Put oil in a kadhai, add chillies and mix all the leafy vegetables.

2) While they are cooking, add the rest of vegetables and peanuts.

3) Season with salt, put jaggery and add water as needed.

4) Let it simmer for about 10- 15 minutes. Keep checking in between.

5) Add tamarind water and stir.

6) After all the vegetables are cooked, add grated coconut and take it off from the flame.

7) Put ghee on top and serve.