On Rishi Panchami, Maharashtrians make a special vegetable preparation called Rushi Chi Bhaaji. If you’re a Maharashtrian or visit any Maharashtrian household during Ganpati festivities, you know that on Rishi Panchami, a day after Ganesh Chaturthi, the preparation of Rushi Chi Bhaaji is a must. It’s a tradition that all families follow. Each family has their own Rushi Chi Bhaaji recipe. This sabzi is extremely nutritious and delicious because it has over 15 vegetables! It’s a vegetarian stew that you can have with roti or rice. We list out some incredible health benefits of Rushi Chi Bhaaji.

1) Aloo, arbi or colocasia leaves and stem: One of the important components of this bhaaji, aloo leaves are full of carbohydrates, fibre, flavonoids, antioxidants for maintaining healthy skin and vision. It is also rich in minerals like copper, iron, zinc and potassium for the regulation of heart rate and blood pressure.

2) Boiled peanuts: These have vitamin B3 and niacin that can help boost your memory.

3) Ridge gourd: the fibre, Vitamin C, iron and other ingredients in it help fight inflammation, diabetes and skin infections.

4) Snake gourd: It regulates blood pressure and prevents heart diseases, acidity and digestion problems.

5) Red amaranth leaves: Rich in iron, these are excellent to fight high cholesterol, high blood pressure, anaemia, skin problems, calcium deficiency and oral health problems.

6) Suran: Suran or yam can help prevent cardiovascular diseases, heart disease, cancer, ageing, hair fall and menopause.

7) Lady’s finger: It reduces bad cholesterol and blood sugar level and is good for upping immunity and keeping your eye health in top shape.

8) Pumpkin: This is known to lower blood pressure, aid weight loss, provide immunity and protect against diseases like cancer and diabetes.

9) Corn: Corn can improve your born health, fight constipation, prevent anaemia and eye problems.