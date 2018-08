Restless leg syndrome or RLS is characterized by an uncomfortable feeling in your legs that may give you a strong urge to move them. The symptoms of RLS include jittery sensations, tingling or burning sensation in legs, sometime aches in both or one legs. These symptoms are rather disturbing.

According to a report published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, RLS is highly under-diagnosed and that, it affects about 25 per cent of older adults in some populations. RLS can be defined as a common neurological sensorimotor disorder characterized by an urge to keep moving the legs during periods of rest or inactivity.

The symptoms of this get worse in the night. Now since you are literally moving your legs at night, there are high chances that you may suffer from sleep disturbances. Although various treatments are available, a healthy diet could help you to normalize blood sugar levels which could help you deal with RLS better. Here are 5 things to include in your diet:

1) Electrolytes: Consume plenty of electrolytes from whole foods, that include magnesium, potassium and calcium. Sources of this could be green leafy vegetables, beans, avocados, sweet potatoes etc.

2) Iron: Iron deficiency is said to be associated with RLS. Consume foods that are rich in iron, Viatmin B, including folates. Rich sources of iron are spinach, lentils, jaggery, dates etc.

3) Whole grains: Blood sugar levels can be balanced by consuming unprocessed whole grains. Opt for quinoa, amaranth, wild rice and buckwheat, as may be immensely helpful to control blood sugar levels.

4) Protein: Protein is of paramount importance for your body. Proteins are bio-molecules that are useful for every cell in our body. Your hair and nails are mostly made up of protein. Good sources of proteins are generally high on iron as well as Vitamin B. Good choices will be beans, lentils, pomegranates, some fish etc.

5) Healthy fats: Good fats are not only helpful in balancing your blood sugar but also help in lowering the inflammation that is tied to RLD. Good choices include avocado, nuts, olive oil and coconut oil.

