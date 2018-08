Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is an uncontrollable urge to move legs during the period of rest or inactivity. neurological sensorimotor disorder is often unreported. According to the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, in some populations, about 25 per cent of adults suffer from it.

There are certain features characteristic to this disorder. The International Restless Legs Syndrome Study Group considers four mandatory clinical features to conclude that someone has RLS:

An uncontrollable urge to move legs due to unexplained disturbing sensations in the legs. This worsens while one is asleep or during periods of inactivity. These symptoms are relieved by movement. The symptoms get worse during evening or at night.

Although the disease in itself doesn’t cause any severe problems, it leads to poor quality of sleep. Poor sleep or lack of sleep is said to be the worst problem among those with RLS. RLS tends to run in the families. It is tied to poor diet and increased stress. A bad lifestyle could add your chances of suffering from it too.

We list down 5 surprising causes of RLS:

Varicose veins: Various studies now prove that varicose veins in the legs, unhealthy veins with valves cause the blood to flow backwards into the legs. Therefore, when somebody goes to a specialist to treat RLS, he will, most definitely be asked to check if they have varicose veins. Treating varicose veins is said to bring relief to those with RLS. Gender: Yes, certain hormonal imbalance in women make them more prone to RLS than men. RLS is more common among women than men. Pregnancy: Research has proven that pregnant women, especially those in their third trimester are prone to suffer the condition. About 25 per cent of women develop RLS during pregnancy, although the condition goes away after delivery. Renal disease: RLS is found among patients who are undergoing dialysis for end-stage renal disease. This could be due to the deficiencies that these patients suffer from- like that of iron. People who suffer from anaemia also are seen to suffer from RLS. Treating these deficiencies could treat RLS too. Wearing heels all the time: Here is another reason to throw those heels. Wearing heels all day long, everyday reduces the flexion of your calves and may lead to restless legs. So switch over to flat shoes or those with less heels.

