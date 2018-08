Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): To promote innovative technologies and improve collaboration between startups and service providers, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), a government of Telangana initiative, organized a Cancer Conference and Innovation Challenge on Tuesday.

First, in a series of pan-discipline events, the conference was co-hosted by Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Telangana said,”The purpose of the institution is to bring research institutions together to develop and to collaborate with startups. They picked cancer as their first topic to bring research institutions, academic institutions, requirements of the industries and start-ups together on a common platform.”

During the conference, six start-ups equipped with a range of solutions related to diagnosis, treatment, post-treatment care etc were identified. These were awarded a cheque of Rs. 2 Lakh each, and were given a chance of working with the healthcare sector of Telangana government.

Talking about his organisation, director general of RICH, Ajit Ramnekar, said,”RICH was formed to enhance the collaboration between researchers, academia, industry and the government. There are at least 8 institutions and many start-ups in Hyderabad which are doing high-quality work when it comes to cancer. More than thirty pharma companies have also shown interest in this sector. Therefore we are bringing all of them together to work closely with each other.”

Source: ANI

Image Source: Shutterstock