Ageing is a condition that happens due to stress. In fact, reducing your stress level is a vital part of anti-ageing. However, some people manage to grow old gracefully but the truth is no one is immune to ageing. The key to age beautifully is to learn to deal with the stressors in your life. You can possibly delay the process of ageing or you can age gracefully by successfully lowering the stress levels. You should also eat right, sleep more, meditate and surround yourself with loved ones to get relief from stress. According to a study published in the Lancet Oncology confirms that these habits may add at least 10 years to your life in a matter of months, beyond helping you feel and look younger. Lead researcher Dean Ornish, M.D., author of The Spectrum reportedly said, “This study is the first of its kind that scientifically proves you can reverse ageing at a cellular level through lifestyle changes.”

You may feel stressed out due to work, family, deadlines, traffic or due to a spouse. It can manifest itself in many ways and can affect your body in more ways than you can ever imagine. If you can’t deal properly with stress then you may see a rise in your blood pressure and heart rate, even your body gets tense. Due to stress, you may also experience stomach issues, headaches and you may also feel angry at times. All of these stress responses make you age more quickly and also take a toll on your body. Thus, managing stress is very essential. Your heart gets weakened, your hair starts turning grey if you allow stress to get the best of you.

However, proper stress management skills can increase your attempts at anti-ageing. Try to induce some of these stress management tips in your life, and notice if they make a difference in the way you feel and look.

Make a list of each task that needs to be completed. Know what needs to be done at a certain time and by staying organized it will help reduce stress. Recognize what’s essential and what’s not. Put important tasks in your priority list, while don’t think much about the ones that don’t really matter. When you feel stressed take time to breathe. Let go of the stressed-out feelings when they increase. This simple act of releasing stress can help you feel good. When you feel stressed take breaks because it promotes the ability to better deal with future stressors and provide relaxation.

Image Source: Shutterstock