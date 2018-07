Devious is the ways in which the brain functions. For some, it might be like a storehouse of memory even at 90 and for some, it might start to ail and age early. If you have an ageing parent with you there are more reasons why you should be vigilant. The brain starts to age with time and this could lead to various kinds of mental health disorders or make them susceptible to one. In India, we are already dealing with this great burden of mental health and the elderly population are the ones who are most neglected. So, if there is an old and ailing parent at home keep a tab on these signs to catch the illness early and give them a good quality of life.

1. Confused thinking: If your parent is jumping from one thought to another frequency or is unable to concentrate on what they started to say and finish with some entirely different topic, this is a sign. Confused thinking shows that the brain cells have started to degenerate and memory loss is imminent.

2. Prolonged depression (sadness or irritability): This is common in most elderly people, more so with the ones who stay alone. However, if you see your parent being depressed or feeling the blues often talk to him/her or take your parent to a psychiatrist. Know that depression in the elderly can lead to suicidal thought. Here are some signs of depression you should know about.

3. Feelings of extreme highs and lows: This could suggest something like a bipolar disorder. So, if the emotions are not consistent and lead to mood swings more often without any rhyme or reason. Take steps to investigate your parent’s mental health.

4. Excessive fears, worries and anxieties: It is very normal for the elders at home to fear and worry about the young members’ well-being. But if they are plagued with such thoughts 24/7 this could mean that their anxieties are taking a toll.

5. Social withdrawal: Many people look forward to retirements to bond with friends and live a life of laughter and joy. But if you see your parent do the opposite it could be indicative of his/her dwindling mental health. Some people might be introvert by nature but social withdrawal is a different scenario.

6. Dramatic changes in eating or sleeping habits: Elderly people love discipline they like to take meals on time and sleep on time. So if they are going haywire from their routines, this is definitely a red flag.

7. Strong feelings of anger: Anger outbursts and extreme emotions are not normal. So beware.

8. Strange thoughts (delusions): From confused thoughts, if they move to strange thoughts like jumping off a cliff or talk about becoming the PM for the betterment of the country with a kind of vengeance which cannot pass as humour, this is an emergency. Don’t ignore it.

9. Seeing or hearing things that aren’t there (hallucinations): These are the real danger signs. If your parent confides to you about voices don’t delay a visit to the psychiatrist.

10. Suicidal thoughts: They might not say they are suicidal but if they talk too much about dead relatives or about dead it can be an indication.

11. Substance use: One can turn to substance abuse to get over depression or suicidal thoughts. But in the bargain, this is going to do more damage.

So, if you see any of these above mentioned sings in any of your parents reach out for help before it gets any worse.

Image source: Shutterstock