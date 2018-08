Breastfeeding is the most nutritious, natural, economical and least contaminated mode of feed that a new mother can provide to her newborn. It is a rich source of essential amino acids, fats, vitamins and minerals and fluid, that is more than enough to sustain the newborn’s needs during the first six months of life. It helps provide the baby with essential immunoglobulins which provide protection from infections as well as chronic diseases. Here Dr Veena Aurangabadwala, Gynecologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur tell us how she should prepare for breastfeeding during pregnancy

Is there anything a mother can do during pregnancy to make her breastfeeding experience a smooth one?

It is extremely important to have a breast examination done at the first antenatal visit. Pregnancy is probably the first time in her life, that a woman visits a doctor or gets her breasts examined by a medical professional. It helps identify physiological variations such as inverted, retracted, flat nipples, as well as pathological conditions such as fibroadenomas, cysts and even malignancies of the breast. Once these are identified, it allows enough time to take corrective steps, well before delivery so as to avoid surprises and difficulties in breastfeeding immediately after the baby is born.

What are the common problems that act as a barrier to breastfeeding and how can one overcome the same?

Common variations in the breasts noticed in pregnant women that could make breastfeeding challenging are flat nipples, inverted nipples, and hard areolas. There are commercially available nipple formers that could be used after the 8th month of gestation, to improve these conditions. A simple examination at the doctor’s clinic, followed by learning the technique of self breast examination is important for every woman. Simple things like nipple massages or other techniques to overcome inverted nipples can help to make breastfeeding a smooth experience.

Why is breastfeeding important for the mother?

Besides the baby, it also gives several benefits to the mother. It is not only the most convenient option for a new mother but also helps her get back to pre-pregnancy weight faster, provides contraceptive benefits (though this is controversial) and helps the mother to bond with the child. Studies also reveal the women who have breastfed are at a lower risk of developing cervical cancer compared to those who have never breastfed in their lifetime.

Are there any dos and don’ts a mother needs to follow during pregnancy when it comes to caring for her breasts?

Yes, though the breasts don’t need too much attention here are a few dos and don’ts

Do’s

Report to your doctor if you notice any unexpected breast changes, remember your breast size will change during pregnancy but if you notice any kind of hardness, intolerable pain it is advisable to report it to the doctor. Leaky breasts, however, is normal during pregnancy.

Be aware that the breast size would change during the course of pregnancy and wear comfortable breast support accordingly.

Don’ts

Do not stimulate the breasts by frequent handling as this would lead to preterm labour.

Do not express milk during the antenatal phase even if you are leaking milk as this can also prepone labour.

Do not wear tight-fitting brassieres.

Do not use any commercially available products for breast correction, unless you consult your doctor first.

Image source: Shutterstock