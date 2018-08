We think that it is only women who are moody when it comes to matters of sex. Well, no, even men can play a spoilsport at times. While we love to believe that the raging testosterone makes them want more sex, but there can be times when they too can feel the blues. There could be a lot of reasons why a man might want to avoid having sex with his partner. Here are a few of them:

Performance anxiety: Many men secretly suffer from performance anxiety and prefer to keep it to themselves. They are scared to even talk about this with their partner. Sometimes it could also be due to a medical condition like erectile dysfunction, where they are unable to hold on an erection till the climax. Of course, this is an embarrassment for them and they try to keep this secret hidden. However, there are quite a few natural remedies and treatments to help a man overcome this problem. If performance anxiety or erectile dysfunction is the cause for no-sex, get treated for the same rather than making your relationship suffer.

Depression: Depression can make one’s sex drive dwindle and isolate the man from his partner. Most men who suffer from depression don’t realise it and the condition starts to affect various social and intrapersonal relationships. Lack of sex, a gloomy mood, inability to put efforts in the relationship to make it flourish can further make the other person feel lonely and dejected in the relationship. In depression, the sufferer hardly realises what he is going through. So it is necessary that the caregiver or the partner picks up the signs of depression and help him get treated. If two people enjoyed a healthy sex life before, but the man suddenly detaches himself in bed and his behaviour outside the bedroom isn’t the same this should serve as a red flag.

Low libido: If there is a dip in testosterone levels, it could lead to low libido where a man’s sexual appetite can suffer severely. Low testosterone leads to a weak or feeble erection, tires a man out soon and in most cases makes him lethargic enough to not initiate sex.

Stress: This is known to be a culprit in so many cases and can ruin a man’s sex life like no other. High cortisol levels impact testosterone production which furthers leads to low libido and an aversion to sex.

Extramarital affairs: This needs no explanation. If your man is romantically and emotionally involved with another woman there are high chances that he might not be interested in having sex with you. His body language, behaviour and moods should serve as a cue for the partner.

