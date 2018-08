Early diagnosis of any disease or condition helps in better planning and the same goes with dementia too. Most of the time people who suffer from dementia and their caregivers are in a state of denial making the condition escalates which further makes management of dementia difficult. However, another practical problem which delays early diagnosis of dementia is an inability to spot the symptoms in the initial stages. But there are reasons why one should opt for an early diagnosis. Here are a few of them:

Better quality of life:

Once you are diagnosed with a condition like dementia it helps you to plan your life ahead in a systematic manner as memory loss isn’t prominent during the early stages. You can include your family members in the planning so as to help create the best possible support system for yourself or a loved one. Early diagnosis will also help you to understand the prognosis and progression of dementia. Knowing what is to come will help you be prepared for the journey making the entire process a little less difficult.

Choose caregivers:

Early diagnosis helps to choose you the best caregiver for yourself. Getting a diagnosis early on can provide autonomy to the person with dementia. Counselling and support can help them be part of the major decisions that will have to be taken at a time when they may no longer be able to choose for themselves. Some of the decisions are treatment options, wellness programmes, their living situation, and even end of life care.

Taking the right medication

There are certain conditions that can lead to reversible dementia such as those caused by hypothyroidism, Vitamin B12 or Vitamin B6 deficiency. There are also other temporary states such as a delirium that can produce dementia-like symptoms. Another common problem faced by the elderly is depression. Depression can also cause symptoms similar to dementia and that is why it is called the pseudo-dementia of depression. Depression, however, can be treated. The early these things are diagnosed the better.

Deciding on a suitable living situation

A person with dementia needs assistance in day to day activities as the disease progresses and it becomes unsafe for them to continue to live alone. A person with dementia will be most comfortable in a familiar setting. Assisted living facilities are also known to provide this facility for the comfort of the person with dementia. So get things sorted early.

Image source: Shutterstock