Cellulite is one of the most feared cosmetic problems that women face today and there is no easy solution to this. It is a problem prevalent in slim women too so it is a myth that only overweight women have to deal with problems of cellulite. There are multiple factors that cause cellulite; fat is just one of them. Here Dr Shuba Dharmana, Dermatologist & Medical Director, Lejeune Medspa, Bangalore talks about the problems of cellulite and how the new Z-wave technology can help one get rid of the same.

What is cellulite?

Cellulite is the orange peel effect with dimpling of the skin that is usually seen in the thighs, buttocks, upper arms although it can be seen in other areas like the abdomen and back too. There are varying degrees of severity of cellulite and if it’s not addressed early enough it can progress in severity. The reason for cellulite is usually an accumulation of excessive fat cells underneath the skin. Due to various influences such as genetics, hormones, bad lifestyle, unhealthy food with high sugar, high salt, high fat, lack of exercise and tone, ageing, thinning skin etc cellulite manifests as dimples and irregular surfaces on the skin.

How can one get rid of cellulite?

While there are many home remedies and natural therapies that promise to get rid of cellulite, they hardly work. The best way to get rid of cellulite is to opt for an effective cosmetic procedure. There are various technologies that have been developed to target cellulite including lasers, vibration and massage therapies, creams, etc and they all work on the basis of either reducing the amount of fat, by shrinking the fat cells, by disrupting the fibrous cells or by thickening the skin so the cellulite shows less. One of the new technologies on the block that is making waves is the ‘Z Wave’ technology.

What is the USP of this technology?

Z wave uses high energy radial shock waves that specifically disrupts the targeted connective tissue and thus improves circulation and collagen formation. The shock waves destroy the gas bubbles that are present within the fatty layer and when these gas bubbles reopen, they trigger collagen production. The procedure doesn’t need any local anaesthesia or numbing creams. It takes about 5-15 minutes depending on the areas that need attention. Several sessions (10-15) are needed however to see a dramatic improvement in the appearance of cellulite.

Are there any side-effects of this treatment?

Radial shockwave technology has been used in medicine for a long time in orthopaedics, urology, physiotherapy and veterinary medicine. The acoustic waves produced by the shock waves have biologic effects which are being used more and more in the medicine world for different kinds of treatments.

Does this new technology promise to get rid of cellulite forever?

No cosmetic procedure can promise you that as along with the treatment of improving one’s lifestyle helps to bring about a big change. Regularly exercise is necessary to improve muscle tone, avoiding sugar, processed foods also go a long way in maintaining contour. Eating healthy well-balanced meals with an antioxidant-rich diet comprising of fruits and berries is a must for that dream bod. Dry brushing the area helps to improve circulation and this can be followed by coffee based anti-cellulite creams. All this will help to smooth and tone the area and to banish that cellulite.