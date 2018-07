The award for being the healthiest foods on the planet goes to ‘fish’. Yes, it is loaded with important nutrients, such as protein and vitamin D. This seafood is also the world’s best source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are incredibly important for your body and brain.

Here we have mentioned few health benefits of eating fish.

Lowers heart disease

According to a study published in the American Journal of Cardiology, fish consumption is associated with a lower risk of fatal and total coronary heart disease. Fish is high in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids which can protect your heart, reduce inflammation and prevent you from chronic disease.

Great source of vitamin D

Vitamin D is beneficial for calcium absorption for bone health and growth. According to The National Institutes of Health, fish are high in vitamin D. They are considered one of the best dietary sources for this essential nutrient.

Improves vision

Fish is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Our brain and eyes are heavily concentrated in omega-3 fatty acids and you need them to maintain their health and function. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for improving vision and eye health.

Fight depression

Fish is also amazing for your mental health. According to the Journal of Psychiatry & Neuroscience, fish oil can help improve symptoms of depression when taken with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (a type of antidepressant).

Removes Acne

Fish can help alleviate acne from your skin, whether you have hormonal or adult acne. According to a study published by BioMed Central, fish oil is beneficial to clearing skin for people with moderate to severe acne.

Increases metabolism

According to the study of the Department of Human Health and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Guelph, omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in fish, have a positive effect on your metabolism. According to the study, healthy fat boosted metabolic rates, as well as fat oxidation, in older women.

Alleviates PMS symptoms

According to a study published by the Journal of Psychosomatic Obstetrics & Gynecology, fish can also assist with premenstrual symptoms in women. When a few women increased their ingestion of omega-3 fatty acids, which is found in most fish, their interference of premenstrual symptoms in the daily lives reduced.

Image Source: Shutterstock