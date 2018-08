Anal fissures cause a lot of pain and discomfort. Sometimes people stay put with this pain for too long because they feel embarrassed to tell about this problem to their practitioners. An anal fissure is a small tear in the thin, moist tissue (mucosa) that lines the anus. There could be many reasons why a fissure might occur – constipation, hard stools, etc. Many times these fissures can lead to irritation, pain and bleeding from the anus with bowel movements. It might make it uncomfortable for you to sit and lie down with this problem bothering you constantly throughout the day. Apart from this some people might also experience spasm at the end of the anus or anal sphincter.

Anal fissures are very common in infants but can affect people of any age. These fissures get better with simple treatments, such as increased fibre intake or sitz baths. Some people might also need medication and in extreme cases surgery might be necessary.

Here are some symptoms of the same:

Severe pain during bowel movements

Pain after bowel movements that can last up to several hours

Bright red blood on the stool or toilet paper after a bowel movement

Itching or irritation around the anus

A visible crack in the skin around the anus

A small lump or skin tag on the skin near the anal fissure

Here are few causes of anal fissures that you should know

1. Infancy: Anal fissures are common in infants. Babies during the first year of their life can suffer from fissures the reason for which is still unknown to doctors. However, as their bowel movements settle the incidence becomes few and far apart.

2. Ageing: Older adults may develop an anal fissure partly due to slowed circulation, resulting in decreased blood flow to the rectal area.

3. Constipation: Straining during bowel movements and passing hard stools increase the risk of tearing of the anal membrane, when this tearing is not healed it could lead to fissures.

4. Childbirth: Anal fissures are more common in women after they give birth. Most women who suffer from piles and haemorrhoids during pregnancy are prone to anal fissures post pregnancy.

5. Crohn’s disease: This inflammatory bowel disease causes chronic inflammation of the intestinal tract, which may make the lining of the anal canal more vulnerable to tearing.

6. Anal intercourse: There is a reason why most people don’t consider anal sex as normal intercourse as it can increase the risk of tearing. Since there is no lubrication in the area it could lead to tear and cuts that could make it a painful occurrence.

