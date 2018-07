The emergency department of the Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield witnessed a unique case on Monday evening. A year old boy was brought to the ED with an alleged history of accidental ingestion of a whole live fish from an aquarium at home, following which he had been coughing with excessive drooling of blood tinged saliva and experienced difficulty in breathing.

‘The incident was witnessed by family at home. On examination in ED, the baby was irritable, tachypneic with stridor, the O2 saturation was 95 % on room air with good bilateral air entry on auscultation. The patient’s throat was examined which showed excess pooling of saliva only with little blood,’ said Dr S.P. Senthil Kumar, Consultant – Paediatric, Neonatal & Cardiac Intensivist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield.

‘An immediate X-ray of soft tissue neck was taken which suggested soft tissue shadow in the cricopharyngeal area with anterior displacement and narrowing of the trachea anteriorly. The child was intubated and mechanically ventilated in view of worsening breathlessness and respiratory distress and while performing direct laryngoscopy, blood tinge oral secretions along with vocal cord edema were noted, however, there was no evidence of any foreign body seen,’ added Dr Kumar.

The baby was then shifted to PICU and an upper GI Endoscopy was done. Hence, the whole fish was seen at the fundus of the stomach which was cut into multiple pieces and removed. The doctor added that there was a significant amount of vocal cord oedema noted. Read: Childhood obesity: Outdoor games can help curb the menace

The baby was managed with ventilator support and supportive medications. Over the course of stay in the ICU, his condition improved and he was intubated on day 2 of ICU stay and discharged in stable condition. Read: Expert answers why paediatric eye diseases are a cause of concern. ‘This rare case emphasizes the importance of timely diagnosis and safe approach in the removal of a foreign body which can be near fatal,’ added Dr Kumar. Caretakers have to be educated about the importance of special attention especially towards smaller kids who are trying to play with live objects.

Image Source: Shutterstock