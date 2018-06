With Eid just around the corner, millions of Muslims across the world are observing fast from dusk till dawn. While fasting during Ramadan has both physical and psychological benefits such, devotees can easily fall sick if a healthy and nutritious diet is not followed. Dr Faiyaz Ali Maniyar, MD, MRCP (UK), Senior Consultant Physician, Primecare Hospital, has come up with some tips that will help you keep fit for the rest of days of Ramadan.

Make sure you don’t skip sehri

Just like breakfast, ‘Suhour’ is considered the most important meal of the day during Ramadan. The pre-dawn meal is like a fuel that will keep your body working until Iftar. A well-balanced Suhour meal should consist of complex carbohydrates (wheat, oats, grains), high-fiber foods (cereals, dates, figs, bananas etc.), and protein-rich foods (eggs, cheese, meat).

Avoid fried and processed food

During Ramadan, you should avoid eating fried and processed food as they are high in fat and low on the nutrient. Fried and processed food can trigger acid reflux, leaving you feeling nauseous. Further, you should cut down on the intake of sugar. Here are some diet tips for weight management during Ramadan.

Keep your body hydrated

Since you can’t drink any beverages in the day, your body may get severely dehydrated during Ramadan. To prevent this, you should drink an adequate amount of fluid in the period between Iftar and Suhour. Apart from drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water, you can also eat fruits and vegetables that have high water content like cucumbers, watermelons, pumpkins etc. However, it’s recommend avoiding caffeinated drinks.

Don’t over exercise

Since your body tends to get dehydrated while fasting, you should try to avoid working out during Ramadan. Although you can do light workouts after fasting hours while keeping your body well hydrated.

Keep your meal sizes in check

While it may be tempting to eat a lot at the time of Iftar meal, you should keep your meal size in check. Overeating will increase the risk of heart-related diseases and Type-2 diabetes. Rather than eating in a large quantity, try to eat more soups, vegetables, and fruits. Have you tried vermicelli chicken biryani?

