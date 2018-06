Ramadan is the holy month that is considered among Muslims. It is the time of the year when they practice fasting. A strict fasting is wherein they only eat before sunrise and after sunset.

While it is true that fasting here is done for religious reasons, dehydration and acidity could be a major problem. Moreover, for those suffering from diabetics, the problem could grow manifold. After the fast is broken, here are few things that diabetics must totally avoid. Read: Ways to prevent bad breath while fasting!

According to Dr Altamash Shaikh, Consultant Endocrinologist, Diabetologist and Metabolic Specialist, ‘Since during Ramzan, there are long gaps between meals, patients should avoid:

All foods and drinks that cause spikes in blood sugar.

Fatty and/or sugary products, including concentrated juices, carbonated beverages.

White bread.

Dried fruits.

Sweetened breakfast cereals.

Biscuits.

Full-fat dairy products.’



Diabetics: What should you keep in mind if you are fasting? Read: How should diabetics fast during Ramzan?

a. Risks involved – ‘Depending on the patient’s blood sugar trends, they can be categorized into low-risk, moderate-risk, high-risk and very high-risk.’ Diabetics should follow a routine that is aligned with their risk category.

b. Blood glucose – Patients/caregivers should monitor blood sugar levels regularly and follow their therapy regimes assiduously. Caregivers and health professionals must take care to educate patients on blood glucose monitoring and let them know that this monitoring does not break their fasts.

c. Limitations – Diabetics should be careful in following Ramzan guidelines, and avoid behaviours and routines that are contraindicated for their condition in other 11 months too.

d. Medication – ‘SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP 1 receptor agonists are comparatively newer drugs that have been approved in management of type 2 diabetes – while you could be on other forms of medication, discuss with your doctor regarding these choices for management of diabetes during Ramadan.’

Image Source: Shutterstock