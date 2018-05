For those observing fasts during the holy month of Ramzan, it will help to start a day with a heavy and nutritious meal so that the body feels satiated for the remaining day, suggest experts. Nutritionist Umang Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Umang World, has meal suggestions:

Sehri (early morning):

* Never skip the early morning meal that is Suhoor/Sehri as that is the fundamental meal your body depends for the rest of the day.

* Start your day with some nuts soaked overnight, followed by a juice or milk along with fruits.

* To ensure that you feel full during the rest of the day, opt for high-fibre foods such as multigrain breads with paneer/ chicken/ eggs along with vegetables.

* Oats or multigrain atta for stuffed parantha with paneer or with egg bhurji cooked on a non-stick pan will keep your body satiated for the day.

Iftaar (dinner time):

* In the evening, open your fast with a glass of lemon water with sugar and salt in it to provide your body with the much-needed hydration.

* Dates are both customary and important as they are a high source of energy and rich in vital nutrients.

* People who are diabetic can avoid dates and those who are lactose intolerant can opt for soya milk instead of regular milk.

* After a little gap, eat a proper meal that includes the likes of brown rice or high fibre roti with lots of vegetables salad, plus lean meat or fish or eggs.

Source: IANS

Image source: Shutterstock