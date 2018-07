Teams at SL Raheja Hospital – A Fortis Associate in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (G-North Ward) along with the NSS (National Service Scheme) organized a rally to spread awareness on various water and vector borne diseases like malaria, dengue, leptospirosis and swine flu, today. During the course of the rally, the team of doctors along with an ambulance and nursing staff from SL Raheja Hospital, visited peripheral vicinities to spread awareness and educate locals about the various factors associated with these diseases. Read: 11 symptoms of dengue you should know about

Around 100 participants pledged towards spreading awareness about vector and water borne diseases and joined hands to walk for the cause. The initiative by the hospital and government body will continue to be hosted periodically throughout the season, in a hope to combat the spread of such diseases. The rally was flagged off by Dr Prajakata Amberkar, Medical Officer of Health, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (G-North Ward), Ms. Harshala More Prabhag, Local Corporater (Ward 189) and Dr Bipin Chevale, Zonal Director, SL Raheja Hospital-A Fortis Associate, who urged Mumbai’kars to be informed and take progressive steps towards creating awareness. Read: Some people may be responsible for spreading of dengue virus, says study

Dr Prajakata Amberkar, Medical Officer of Health, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (G-North Ward) said, “ We will continue to drive this initiative for the benefit of Mumbai’kars”.

Talking about this initiative, Dr Bipin Chevale, Zonal Director, S. L Raheja Hospital – A Fortis Associate, said, “Identifying basic symptoms, seeking medical treatment immediately and avoiding self-medication, is of utmost importance; we aim to sensitize our communities about this.”

Source: Press Release