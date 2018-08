Raksha Bandhan is considered to be an auspicious day throughout the country. In Maharashtra, Narali Purnima is also celebrated on this day of Shravan. On this day, a naral (coconut) is offered by the fisherfolk to the sea god Varun to herald the beginning of the fishing season and mark the end of monsoon. Fishermen refrain from fishing during monsoon just before Narali Purnima because this is the mating season of the fish. The offering of the coconut is made to calm the fury of the sea god to ensure the safety of the fisherfolk who venture out into the seas and to get a good yield.

Coconut holds immense significance in Indian culture because of its innumerable benefits and uses and hence forms an important part of every Prasad. There are a number of coconut dishes that are made on this day. Sweets like laddoos are a vital celebration of every Indian festival and Raksha Bandhan and Narali Purnima is no different. Here Chef Swasti Aggarwal ( Food Strategist, Foodhall India) shares her nutritious recipe for coconut laddoo that you can make and give your guests this Raksha Bandhan. The health benefits of coconut are plenty: they are rich in fibre, they have antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties, they are an excellent source of good fats (MCTs – medium chain triglycerides) and are good for hair and skin too. We have used a sugar substitute in this recipe. You could try using organic jaggery to make it even more nutritious.

Coconut laddoo

Cook time: 1hr 5 minutes

Serves: 2-3 people

INGREDIENTS

1 cup fresh coconut (grated)

1 ½ cup milk

½ cup sugar substitute

¼ tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp ghee

Desiccated coconut for garnish

METHOD

1. In a pan heat ghee and sauté coconut for ½ a minute.

2. Add milk and stir until the milk thickens. This should take about 15 minutes.

3. Add sugar substitute and cardamom powder to this and continue to cook.

4. Once the mixture firms up in around 30-40 minutes, remove from fire and allow it to cool.

5. Make small balls out of it and roll it into the desiccated coconut. Chill and serve.

