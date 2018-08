Raksha Bandhan is finally here. Brothers, you know your sisters are going all out planning this special day to ensure your wellbeing. After all, this is what Raksha Bandhan is about. What are you going to do to reciprocate the gesture? Of course, we all think of money as the perfect option. But this Raksha Bandhan, why not surprise her with something even more special? Forget cosmetics, accessories or anything else she usually likes. This time, make a conscious effort to secure her health. It doesn’t matter whether she is healthy and fit today. Think long term. Show your care for your sister by getting her these 5 health-related gifts.

1) A one-year membership to a gym or fitness club near her: The keyword being ‘near her.’ There can be plenty of gyms across the city. But make sure you select the one that’s closest to her. Once you have already paid the fees, she’ll think twice about ditching the gym. Figure out how she can make time for a one-hour session every day and encourage her to go!

2) A monthly gift subscription to healthy goodies: There are a number of offers online and in stores that you can avail of. Select the kind of hamper you want to be delivered to her doorstep: organic vegetables, seasonal fruits, granola bars, protein supplements etc. This way, you can ensure she is eating healthy.

3) Workout clothes or a gift coupon of her favourite workout brand: New workout clothes or shoes can actually motivate her to be regular at her gym. Yes, it’s a fact! Just make sure to find out which brands she likes and her sizes if you are getting clothes for her.

4) Fitbit and other workout gear: Kettlebell, dumbbell, skipping rope, swimming glasses and cap, hula hoop, a cool water bottle, a set of earphones, yoga mat: there’s so much you can get! The new equipment is sure to get her going.

5) Sign her up for a marathon or other races and sports activities: When she has a goal in mind, for instance, a marathon, she is more likely to take her workouts more seriously. Just keep reminding her of the event and motivate her to practice for it. If possible, run or participate with her!

